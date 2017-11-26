Classicality turns back two challenges

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 25, 2017 -- Classicality turned back a mid-race harness racing challenge from Wind Of The North and a late bid from Lady's Dude to capture Saturday's $18,000 Winners Over Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Classicality retook the lead at the quarter for Brian Zendt and soon had to deal with Wind Of The North, one of harness racing's top trotters over the past few years. Even when Wind Of The North backed off slightly out of the final turn, Classicality faced one more obstacle -- the Lightning Lane thrust of Lady's Dude, who was seeking his fourth straight victory.

Classicality downed Lady's Dude by a neck in 1:53.3 while Wind Of The North saved show.

Lisa Dunn owns and trains Classicality, a 7-year-old Classic Photo -Penn Worthy Lane gelding who now boasts $518,892 in career earnings.

Dave Palone and Jim Pantaleano each collected three wins on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino