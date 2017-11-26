Day At The Track

Classicality turns back two challenges

01:04 PM 26 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Classicality, Harness Racing
Classicality now boasts $518,892 in career earnings
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 25, 2017 -- Classicality turned back a mid-race harness racing challenge from Wind Of The North and a late bid from Lady's Dude to capture Saturday's $18,000 Winners Over Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Classicality retook the lead at the quarter for Brian Zendt and soon had to deal with Wind Of The North, one of harness racing's top trotters over the past few years. Even when Wind Of The North backed off slightly out of the final turn, Classicality faced one more obstacle -- the Lightning Lane thrust of Lady's Dude, who was seeking his fourth straight victory.

Classicality downed Lady's Dude by a neck in 1:53.3 while Wind Of The North saved show.

Lisa Dunn owns and trains Classicality, a 7-year-old Classic Photo-Penn Worthy Lane gelding who now boasts $518,892 in career earnings.

Dave Palone and Jim Pantaleano each collected three wins on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

George Nap gets five on closing night
26-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
Al Annunziata trainee takes Open
26-Nov-2017 18:11 PM NZDT
The Bomber strikes in feature
26-Nov-2017 15:11 PM NZDT
Dayton Open to Manhattan Beach
26-Nov-2017 14:11 PM NZDT
Classicality turns back two challenges
26-Nov-2017 13:11 PM NZDT
$40,000 up for grabs in Billings Finale
26-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Racing siblings are strides ahead
26-Nov-2017 08:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News