Conditions for Perth Inter Dominion released

2017 will be the final year of the TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion tenure with Racing and Wagering WA (RWWA) and Gloucester Park Harness Racing (GPHR), and the conditions for the series have just been released.

The traditional format of three heats and a final will once again be the basis of the 2017 series. The ‘three heats and a final’ format is a true test of strength,speed and endurance; everything thatthe Inter Dominion tradition and folklore is based upon. Like 2016, the distances for the series will be 2130 metres for heat nights one (1) and two (2), 2536 metres for the third round of heats and 2936 metres for the $1.1 Million Grand Final.

The mix of distances will still allow for horses, trainers and drivers to showcase their versatility over three distances, but will also create fairer and more competitive racing. The Inter Dominion Grand Final is the ultimate test of durability that the Standardbred is known for and as showcased last year in the epic battle between ultimate winner Smolda and favourite Hector Jayjay.

The TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion has been supported by the State Government through Tourism WA’s Regional Events Program for the past two years. The Government funding has meant a second set of heats could be raced at Bunbury, which has been a great boost for country harness racing. The Bunbury track has also enjoyed infrastructure upgrades, including a state of the art big screen (funded equally by Royalty for Regions and RWWA), hospitality improvements, including a viewing platform funded by RWWA and painting and TV upgrades by GPHR.

There are also great support races during the carnival, including the four-year-old Triple Crown, starting with the G1 $125,000 McInerney Ford Classic and culminating in the $200,000 G1 Retravision Golden Nugget as well as three mares races, highlighted by the $120,000 G1 Westral Mares Classic.

“In making a significant funding commitment the RWWA Board is aware that the investment in the Inter Dominion is far more than simply providing stake money and infrastructure support, it is directly aimed at investing in the harness racing industry in Western Australia and assisting RWWA to achieve agreed goals of new participants, greater industry profile and increased WATAB Customers,” said RWWA Chairman, Jeff Ovens.

The dates for the 2017 TABtouch Perth Inter Dominion are as follows;

Heat Night 1 – Friday 24 November, 2017

3 x $75,000 Inter Dominion Heats (2130m)

$125,000 G1 McInerney Ford 4YO Classic (2130m)

$50,000 Norms Daughter Classic (Mares - 2130m)

$14,999 San Simeon Heat (M0 – 2130m)

$14,999 Binshaw Heat (M1-M2 – 2130m)

Heat Night 2 - Bunbury – Tuesday 28 November, 2017

3 x $75,000 Inter Dominion Heats (2130m)

$14,999 San Simeon Heat (M0 – 2130m)

$14,999 Binshaw Heat (M1-M2 – 2130m)

Heat Night 3 – Friday 1 December, 2017