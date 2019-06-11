Cue Hall survives tough start

WASHINGTON, PA, June 10, 2019 -- Parked through a grueling 26.4 opening panel, Cue Hall found more in the lane and captured Monday's harness racing $20,000 Open Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

As if that demanding start weren't enough, Cue Hall had to withstand an extended uncovered challenge from heavy favorite Bluebird Jesse, who had won four of his last five. Nevertheless, the 7-year-old son of Andover Hall -Curli Cue was up to the task, holding off the rallying She Nuit by 1/2 length to score for Mike Wilder in 1:54.2. Tequila Talkin shot the Lightning Lane for show.

Rich Gillock trains Cue Hall, who now boasts $452,489 in career earnings, for owner/breeder Bob Key.

Dave Palone and Wilder each collected three wins on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday, first post 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association