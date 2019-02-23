Dapper Dude earns career victory 50

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 22, 2019 — Venerable Dapper Dude earned his 50th career harness racing victory in Friday’s $18,000 Preferred Pace at The Meadows, and he did it in characteristic fashion — turning back challengers inside and out when it appeared he would be engulfed.

Dapper Dude led out of the final turn when New Evidence loomed up outside while Stride Of Pride headed for the Lightning Lane. But the 10-year-old son of The Panderosa -Dress To Suggest found more for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. and edged Stride Of Pride by a neck in 1:51.1, with New Evidence a close-up third. Tim Twaddle trains Dapper Dude, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $1,324,270, for Micki Rae Stables. Tony Hall fashioned a four-bagger on the 13-race program.

In other highlights of the week at The Meadows:

Misslarose Hangs Tough in Meadows Debut; Wilder Wins 5

Newcomer Misslarose showed grit in her Meadows debut, as she parried the determined bid of Dirty Secret and triumphed in Wednesday’s $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot.

It took the entire opening panel for Misslarose to reach the point for Aaron Merriman, but the 5-year-old daughter of Majestic Son-Marion Chocolata still had enough to put away Dirty Secret and hold off I Want Kandy by a head in 1:58.1 in the slop. Maewegonow rallied for show. Bill Bercury trains Misslarose, who extended her career earnings to $140,500, for Renee Bercury. Mike Wilder piloted five winners on the 13-race card, giving him nine victories over the last two programs, while Hall enjoyed a triple.



Misslarose winning this week at The Meadows - Chris Gooden photo

Camera Lady Notches 3rd Straight in $18,000 F&M Pace

Camera Lady notched her third straight victory when she pocketed Medusa early and thwarted her Lightning Lane bid late to prevail in Tuesday’s $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace.

Once Dave Palone gave Camera Lady a 30 second-quarter breather, the 5-year-old daughter of Dragon Again-Ann Van Go had enough in the tank to hold off Medusa by a neck in 1:53.3. Keystone Riptide completed the ticket. Ron Burke trains Camera Lady, a career winner of $310,458, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. Palone and Burke teamed for four wins on the 13-race card.

Wind Of The North Draws Inside, Jogs in $20,000 Trot

Wind Of The North enjoyed his best post position in weeks and made the most of it, notching an in-hand victory in Sunday’s $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot.

For seven straight races, Wind Of The North drew or was assigned post 7 or deeper yet still won three of those contests. With the open draw for Sunday’s event, he and Merriman were able to leave from the rail. The 9-year-old Cantab Hall-Talk To The Wind gelding quarter-poled to the top and scored easily in 1:56.1 over a “good” surface. Explosive Leggs finished second, 1-3/4 lengths back, with Media Buzz third.

Bill Bercury owns and trains Wind Of The North, who extended his impressive bankroll to $1,075,908. Jim Pantaleano collected four wins and Palone three on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Sunday, when the program features a $1,000.20 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.