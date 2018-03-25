Day At The Track

Dapper Dude ends slump

11:22 AM 25 Mar 2018 NZDT
Dapper Dude, harness racing
Dapper Dude wins for the 43rd time in his career
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, March 24, 2018 -- Dapper Dude snapped an uncharacteristic four-race losing streak Saturday at The Meadows with a determined front-end harness racing victory in the $20,000 Preferred Pace.

Dapper Dude took the point from post 6 in a demanding 26.3, and it looked like he might be vulnerable late. But he showed that millionaire grit for Aaron Merriman, foiling the first-over challenge of Rock The Nite and scoring in 1:52.1. Enoch rallied for second, a length back, while A Real Miracle was a ground-saving third.

Bill Bercury trains Dapper Dude, a 9-year-old son of The Panderosa-Dress To Suggest who won for the 43rd time in his career and pushed his bankroll to $1,194,940, for Renee Bercury.

Mike Wilder collected four wins, including a pair for trainer Paul Corey, while Dave Palone enjoyed a triple on the 11-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

