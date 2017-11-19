Day At The Track

Dapper Dude gains steadily in the slop

02:17 PM 19 Nov 2017 NZDT
Dapper Dude, harness racing
Dapper Dude winning Saturday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 18, 2017 -- Dapper Dude attacked the leader, Stride Of Pride, first over, passed him in deep stretch and captured Saturday's harness racing $18,000 Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Dapper Dude was third down the backside when Aaron Merriman sent him after Stride Of Pride. Despite a sloppy racing surface, the 8-year-old son of The Panderosa-Dress To Suggest gained steadily and downed Stride Of Pride by 1-1/4 lengths in 1:52. The pocket-sitting A Real Miracle finished third.

Bill Bercury trains Dapper Dude, who now boasts $1,168,280 in career earnings, for Renee Bercury.

Jim Pantaleano collected three wins, including a pair for trainer Kyle Bolon, on the 12-race card.

Monday's program at The Meadows features a pair of carryovers -- a $2,146.60 carryover in the day's first superfecta (currently race 2) and a $713.21 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 9-13) -- in addition to a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4 (races 4-7) that is a feature of each live card. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

