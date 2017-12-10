Dapper Dude gets his 13th win this year

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 9, 2017 -- Dapper Dude collected his 13th win this season when he withstood the determined challenge of Meadowbrook Tiger and captured Saturday's $20,000 harness racing winners over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Dapper Dude retook the lead for Aaron Merriman following a swift 26.3 quarter only to face the menacing Meadowbrook Tiger, who gained steadily through the final turn. Dapper Dude shook loose in mid-stretch and scored in 1:53.3, a length better than the rallying Sam Hill, while Meadowbrook Tiger saved show.

Bill Bercury trains Dapper Dude, an 8-year-old son of The Panderosa -Dress To Suggest who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $1,178,280, for Renee Bercury.

Dave Palone, Jim Pantaleano and trainer Ron Burke each fashioned a three-bagger on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino