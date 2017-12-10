Day At The Track

Dapper Dude gets his 13th win this year

01:20 PM 10 Dec 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dapper Dude
Dapper Dude now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $1,178,280
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 9, 2017 -- Dapper Dude collected his 13th win this season when he withstood the determined challenge of Meadowbrook Tiger and captured Saturday's $20,000 harness racing winners over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Dapper Dude retook the lead for Aaron Merriman following a swift 26.3 quarter only to face the menacing Meadowbrook Tiger, who gained steadily through the final turn. Dapper Dude shook loose in mid-stretch and scored in 1:53.3, a length better than the rallying Sam Hill, while Meadowbrook Tiger saved show.

Bill Bercury trains Dapper Dude, an 8-year-old son of The Panderosa-Dress To Suggest who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $1,178,280, for Renee Bercury.

Dave Palone, Jim Pantaleano and trainer Ron Burke each fashioned a three-bagger on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Lucky McTrucky wins heavyweight battle
10-Dec-2017 15:12 PM NZDT
Paul Bernardo, 65, Dies
10-Dec-2017 13:12 PM NZDT
Dapper Dude gets his 13th win this year
10-Dec-2017 13:12 PM NZDT
Robert Marston trainee a winning machine
10-Dec-2017 12:12 PM NZDT
Mackenzie A wins $40,000 feature
10-Dec-2017 04:12 AM NZDT
Toys For Tots to receive Charitable Donation
09-Dec-2017 16:12 PM NZDT
Silver Fox J seeks repeat victory
09-Dec-2017 16:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News