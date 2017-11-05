Day At The Track

Dapper Dude gets front-end win

10:46 AM 05 Nov 2017 NZDT
Dapper Dude, harness racing
Dapper Dude winning Saturday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 4, 2017 -- Dapper Dude zipped to the lead, thwarted the harness racing challenge of the hard-used Stride Of Pride and captured Saturday's $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Dapper Dude was on an uncontested lead down the backside for Aaron Merriman when the three-wide Stride Of Pride drew even. But Stride Of Pride, parked every step, retreated in the lane, and Dapper Dude scored in 1:51.1. Sam Hill rallied for second, 1-1/4 lengths back, while Hawk's Red Chief shot the Lightning Lane for show.

Bill Bercury trains Dapper Dude, an 8-year-old son of The Panderosa-Dress To Suggest who now boasts $1,156,880 in career earnings, for Renee Bercury.

Trainer Ron Burke fashioned a five-bagger -- including four victories with Dave Palone at the helm -- on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

