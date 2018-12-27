Dayson becomes a millionaire

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 26, 2018 -- Dayson became a harness racing millionaire Wednesday at The Meadows when he stalked the leader from the pocket and found the Lightning Lane just in time to capture the $18,000 Preferred Handicap Trot. Career earnings for the 5-year-old Conway Hall -Nervey's Taurus gelding now stand at $1,001,712.

When Classic Banker ranged up first over and was ready to power by the leader, True Blue Stride, it appeared the locked-in Dayson would have to wait another day for his milestone. But Classic Banker jumped it off, making the Lightning Lane a viable route for Dayson, who poured through for Dave Palone and triumphed in 1:55. Parkhill Lancelot rallied for show, 1-3/4 lengths back, with PL Icabod third.

Ron Burke trains Dayson for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and J&T Silva-Purnel & Libby. At 2, Dayson won seven straight New York Sires Stake splits before breaking stride in the $225,000 final at Yonkers. As a sophomore, he won the Matron, among other stakes.

It was one of six wins for Palone, including three for Burke. His victory in race 10 gave Burke 1,000 for the year, the third consecutive season he has reached or surpassed that mark. Jim Pantaleano fashioned a triple on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Thursday, when the program features a $4,146.60 Pick 4 carryover (races 4-7) and a $1,384.39 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

