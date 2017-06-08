Dirty Secret survives wide trip

WASHINGTON, PA, June 7, 2017 -- Pushed wide through the lane, Dirty Secret nevertheless continued a relentless charge that carried her to a harness racing victory in Wednesday's $15,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Dirty Secret moved third over down the backside for Mike Wilder, following live cover that proved troublesome into the final turn when the 5-year-old daughter of Justice Hall -Classic Flight could have used a seam. But she was up to the challenge, overtaking the leader, Bags For All, and downing her by a neck in 1:55.2. Dreamsteeler finished third.

David McNeight, Jr. trains Dirty Secret, who extended her career bankroll to $131,880, for Peter Kibler, Kenneth Owczarczak and Courtney McNeight.

Aaron Merriman, Dave Palone and Brian Zendt each collected a pair of wins on the 12-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the Belmont Day program features three divisions of a $145,803 Pennsylvania Sires Stake for 3-year-old filly pacers. Special post time is 11:25 AM.

