8th consecutive victory in Stallion Series

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 2, 2017 -- The Meadows Racetrack and Casino hosted eight Pennsylvania Stallion Series championships Saturday, each carrying a $40,000 purse, and the harness racing finals yielded a treasure of memorable moments. Like Clockwork and Sidewalk Dancer extended their winning streaks to five. Four stake records fell. And Donttellmeagain wrapped up an extraordinary stallion series performance over two years, winning Saturday's championship and his eighth consecutive stallion series race in as many starts.

Donttellmeagain figured to be rough on his 3-year-old colt and gelding foes in the stallion series; his more-than-respectable third-place finish in the Hempt final to Fear The Dragon, harness racing's top-rated horse, was proof enough of that. But Jim King, who trains the Dragon Again -Donttellmewhattodo gelding for Paton Racing Stables, wasn't worried about this year alone.

"We still have the Liberty Bell, the Keystone Classic and the Simpson," King said. "We'll probably do this. He has a chip in an ankle, so we'll take that out when the season's done. We're planning on bringing him back. The long-term goal was to get him through this season as good as possible and see what kind of horse he can make. That's why we didn't put him in with the sires stake horses."

In the championship, Donttellmeagain easily overtook Jo Pa's Somebeach with a first-over move for Tim Tetrick and downed him by 3 lengths in 1:50.3, with Mike's Z Tam third. The time knocked a tick from the previous stake mark set by Stevensville in 2014. With the win, Donttellmeagain soared over $200,000 in career earnings.

Like Clockwork got a latish start to his freshman campaign but had won all four races since his July 8 debut. It appeared that streak would end Saturday when Iluvtomakemoney passed him at the top of the lane. But he reasserted for Mike Wilder and defeated Iluvtomakemoney by a neck in 1:54. Beach Watch earned show.

"Mike said he didn't see that other horse at all," indicated Tim Twaddle, who conditions the homebred Ponder -Macharoundtheclock gelding for Birnam Wood Farms. "Once he saw that other horse, he took back off. I'll have to monkey with his bridle a little bit. He has the Keystone Classic, the Simpson and the Liberty Bell. He's eligible for the Breeders Crown, but we'll take it one week at a time."

Tetrick collected three championships while David Miller won a pair of titles. Highlights of the other finals:

2-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Trot -- Hockey Hanover

Hockey Hanover needed to trot to a stake record to catch Mississippi Storm in the lane -- and that's just what he did, scoring in 1:55.4 to shatter the previous record of 1:57.2 set by Boy Town in 2011. Mississippi Storm was 1/2 length back in second, with I Know My Rights third. The win was especially impressive because Hockey Hanover was stuck outside for most of the first quarter before finding a seat fourth.

"With the 7 post, I thought we had to go," said trainer/driver Wilbur Yoder. "We were lucky to get a spot. I moved him after that, and he did the rest. He felt comfortable the whole way. He's tough."

Yoder said Hockey Hanover next will try for more points on the PA Fairs Circuit in pursuit of a rare double -- stallion series and fairs titles in the same season. McMullen Stable campaigns the Explosive Matter -Hotentrot gelding, a $10,000 yearling acquisition who has won nine of 11 starts and never finished worse than second.

3-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Trot -- Thisguyisonfire

After Thisguyisonfire broke stride at the gate in his last start, Miller wanted to be cautious with him early. There's cautious, then there's away last, which is where the duo got away. But in perhaps the day's most remarkable journey, Thisguyisonfire and Miller circled the field, with help from live cover, and triumphed in 1:56.1, 1/2 length better than Soho Hanover, with Media Buzz third.

"Dave said he had to watch him a little bit at the gate," said Jim Campbell, who trains the son of Yankee Glide -Adelaide Hall for Fashion Farms. "Once he got going, he got set. Thankfully, he was good enough to overcome everything."

2-Year-Old Filly Pace -- Sidewalk Dancer

Even though she was parked the opening quarter, Sidewalk Dancer took the suspense from this championship when she jogged on the front for Tetrick in 1:53.3, erasing Half Past Seven's previous stake record of 1:54.1. She Said So shot the Lightning Lane for second, beaten 2 lengths, while Some Renditions completed the ticket.

"She's learning to be a racehorse, and she's got plenty left," Tetrick said. "I think she'll be able to carry her speed a long way, and I think she'll be good the late part of this season."

Chris Oakes trains the daughter of A Rocknroll Dance -Road Sign for Northfork Racing, Omar Beiler and Dennis Coons.

3-Year-Old Filly Trot -- Dressed To Impress

Although Miller has driven Dressed To Impress three times and produced three victories, he modestly denied that he's discovered the key to the daughter of Andover Hall Warrawee Krisp.

"The trips have always been working out," he said. "The favorite covered her up, and I was thinking second. But when I moved her over at the top of the lane, she trotted right on."

Special bond or no, the duo outkicked the 2-5 favorite, Itsgoodtobequeen, to upset her in 1:55.1, with Massive Risk third. The time lowered the previous stake record of Broadway Socks by three ticks. Tim Lancaster trains Dressed To Impress for Andrea Lea Racing Stables and Lakefield Gore.

3-Year-Old Filly Pace -- Freakonomics

Bettors considered Freakonomics so much the best they hammered her down to 1-9. The daughter of Western Terror -Mind Boggling needed only 1:52 to prove them right, as she grabbed the lead at the quarter for Tetrick and handily downed Beach Club by 2-1/4 lengths. Perplexed completed the ticket.

"I think she'll be really good in stakes on a half-mile track," Tetrick said. "She's handy, she's quick, and she likes to win races."

Ross Croghan trains Freakonomics, who extended her lifetime bankroll to $140,298, for Let It Ride Stables and Dana Parham.

2-Year-Old Filly Trot -- Bone A Fide Babe

Bone A Fide Babe saved ground for three-quarters before attacking the leader, Perfect Image, from third. The daughter of Cantab Hall -Bone A Fide prevailed in 1:58.2, holding off the rallying Explosive G by a head. Perfect Image saved show.

"She was on the right line so bad in her last start that I didn't dare keep her on the outside and risk her running," said winning driver Dan Rawlings. "She's still not quite 100 percent, but she was better."

Steve Bush conditions Bone A Fide Babe and owns with Alvira Fassett and Dennis Fassett.

After a brief break for Labor Day, live racing at The Meadows resumes Tuesday, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino