$400,000 Adios Pace post positions drawn

WASHINGTON, PA, July 24, 2018 - Hitman Hill will leave from post 3 and American History from post 4 in Saturday's $400,000 final of the Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids at The Meadows.

As winners of Adios eliminations, the connections of that pair earned the right to select their post positions for the final, with Hitman Hill choosing first after winning a draw. All other post positions in the 9-horse field were chosen by random draw Tuesday.

Hitman Hill roared off the cones late for Brett Miller to nip Dorsoduro Hanover at the wire. Miller will be back in the sulky behind the American Ideal-Fox Vally Shaker gelding for trainer Chris Oakes and owners Tom Hill and Northfork Racing Stable.

American History made a strong quarter-pole move to the front and opened a daylight lead before Yannick Gingras geared him down late. Tony Alagna conditions the son of American Ideal-Perfect Touch for Brittany Farms, Marvin Katz and American History Racing.

First post Saturday is 12 noon, with the Adios to go as race 11 at approximately 4 PM. The blockbuster card features five Grand Circuit stakes in addition to the Adios. The line-up, with estimated purses, includes:

$125,000 Quinton Patterson Adioo Volo for 3-year-old filly pacers;

$45,000 James Manderino for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters;

$58,000 Ned McCarr for 3-year-old filly trotters;

$58,000 Gov. David Lawrence for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers;

$48,000 Mary Lib Miller for freshman filly pacers.

Here's the Adios field in post position order with trainers and drivers:

1. Summer Travel Andrew Harris David Miller

2. GD Western Joe Ron Burke Dave Palone

3. Hitman Hill Chris Oakes Brett Miller

4. American History Tony Alagna Yannick Gingras

5. Dorsoduro Hanover Ron Burke Matt Kakaley

6. Done Well Brian Brown Tim Tetrick

7. Wes Delight Mark Harder Corey Callahan

8. Thinkbig Dreambig Jimmy Takter Jordan Stratton