Enoch shrugs off layoff, wins $20,000 feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 11, 2017 -- Shrugging off the effects of a 3-1/2 month layoff, Enoch found his best stride late to capture Saturday's $20,000 harness racing Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Enoch got away fifth for Dave Palone and trailed by 6 lengths at the half. But the 4-year-old Panspacificflight -Kieanna's Angel gelding poured through the stretch to edge A Real Miracle by a neck in 1:51.4. Early leader Dapper Dude was third.

Ron Burke trains Enoch, who extended his career bankroll to $155,240, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Phillip Collura and Frank Baldachino.

Palone and Burke teamed for three victories on the 11-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino