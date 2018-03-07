WASHINGTON, PA, March 6, 2018 -- Fancytucky parlayed two moves into victory in Tuesday's co-feature at The Meadows, an $11,500 Filly & Mare Conditioned Trot.

Racing off a layoff of about seven weeks, Fancytucky got away third from post 6 and, under most circumstances, probably would have been satisfied with a covered trip. But when Dan Rawlings saw two of the top contenders break stride, he gunned Fancytucky to the top at the quarter. The 6-year-old daughter of Pinetucky-Beaucoup Amour responded by holding off the Lightning Lane challenge of Saint Beth and downing her by 1/2 length in 1:57.2. The first-over Rose Run Reanna finished third.

Troy McDougal trains Fancytucky, who extended her career bankroll to $140,103, and owns with James Steuernagel.

Lars Perry became a $100,000 performer in Tuesday's co-feature, an $11,500 Conditioned Trot, when he shot the Lightning Lane and triumphed in 1:56.2. Jim Pantaleano piloted the 4-year-old Cantab Hall-Southwind Wasabi gelding for trainer Richard Perfido and owner Thomas Mattingly.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday when the card features a pair of carryovers: a $3,430.46 carryover in the day's first superfecta and a $1,326.57 carryover in the Pick 5, races 6-10. First post is 1:05 PM