Day At The Track

Fancytucky parlayed two moves into victory

02:13 PM 07 Mar 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Fancytucky,Harness racing
Fancytucky winning Tuesday’s co-feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, March 6, 2018 -- Fancytucky parlayed two moves into victory in Tuesday's co-feature at The Meadows, an $11,500 Filly & Mare Conditioned Trot.

Racing off a layoff of about seven weeks, Fancytucky got away third from post 6 and, under most circumstances, probably would have been satisfied with a covered trip. But when Dan Rawlings saw two of the top contenders break stride, he gunned Fancytucky to the top at the quarter. The 6-year-old daughter of Pinetucky-Beaucoup Amour responded by holding off the Lightning Lane challenge of Saint Beth and downing her by 1/2 length in 1:57.2. The first-over Rose Run Reanna finished third.

Troy McDougal trains Fancytucky, who extended her career bankroll to $140,103, and owns with James Steuernagel.

Lars Perry became a $100,000 performer in Tuesday's co-feature, an $11,500 Conditioned Trot, when he shot the Lightning Lane and triumphed in 1:56.2. Jim Pantaleano piloted the 4-year-old Cantab Hall-Southwind Wasabi gelding for trainer Richard Perfido and owner Thomas Mattingly.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday when the card features a pair of carryovers: a $3,430.46 carryover in the day's first superfecta and a $1,326.57 carryover in the Pick 5, races 6-10. First post is 1:05 PM

 

Evan Pattak

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Nerida Franco N is program favorite from post 8
07-Mar-2018 15:03 PM NZDT
Theresademoninme wins by a nose
07-Mar-2018 15:03 PM NZDT
Beissinger Memorial Service Set For Saturday
07-Mar-2018 14:03 PM NZDT
Fancytucky parlayed two moves into victory
07-Mar-2018 14:03 PM NZDT
Yonkers Thursday Pick 5 20G Guarantee
07-Mar-2018 09:03 AM NZDT
Keystone Velocity 1:52.1 qualifying win at Pocono
07-Mar-2018 08:03 AM NZDT
Yonkers cancels Wednesday simulcasting
07-Mar-2018 08:03 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News