Non whip Rhyds Panalulah winning with trainer Derek Pritchard on board with in the background Ayr Ontario and Louisa Barton.

Mid-Wales and Border Counties Harness Racing staged their final meeting of the season at Almeley.

The nursery race was for young horses or new drivers to hone their skills before moving into competitive racing.

Evenwood Predator, with owner David Duggan from Howey in the seat, took first place from another improver Talavary Zodiac (Thomas & Staples, Merthyr) while Shannon Edmunds on Jets Girl (Langford, Onibury) gained valuable driving experience in third.

In the first novice race, the impressive Rhyds Panalulah claimed another win for the Gething family from Ewyas Harold under the guidance of trainer Derek Pritchard, while in second was the aptly named Second Affair (Thomas, Rhymney).

In the second novice race, it was Turn the Paige driven by Janet Thomas from Tregroes that continued its fine form, beating Beacon Spellbound (Davies, Huntington). while the quirky Hurricane Howard (Duggan, Llangunllo) was third.

In the baby novice race, the strong minded Garth Vader (Williams, Brecon), partnered by Lynne Boxhall, was first past the post with stable mate Brywins Awesome (Hardwick, Brecon) in second.

In the grade B, husband and wife team Robert and Louisa Barton went head to head and it was Robert having his first drive for several months who inspired Makemeamillionayr to thrust his head out and beat Louisa on Ayr Ontario.

Rebus (Thomas, Rhymney) is a little horse who has come into his own in the last half of the season, and with Mark Evans at the controls they claimed the Grade A prize beating the long time leader Scoobys Dream (Williams, Brecon).

After the presentation of the season’s awards the afternoon proceeded with the light hearted races.

The first was the human race where the horse was replaced with a person.

There was plenty of rivalry with most of the ‘drivers’ being chosen for their small size, while most of the ‘horses’ were young and athletic.

The non whip race followed when Rhyds Panalulah (Gething, Ewyas Harold) with trainer Derek Pritchard in the seat needed little encouragement to claim a second win.

Six entries in the saddle race provided a wonderful spectacle for the public with two of the entries bidding farewell to their racing careers.

Ten year old Meadowland Hasty (Price, Brecon) has been a wonderful horse and has especially excelled under saddle usually accompanied by Emma Layton, while No Mercy (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) the saddle horse of 2017, is 12-year-old and he is bowing out at the end of a very successful career.

In contrast Rebus , who was in a saddle race for the first time, flew to the front to win from Makemeamillionayr (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) while Brywins Jo Jo (Jones, Ammanford) took third.

The Junior race saw Ellie Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn complete a championship season by beating from Hurricane Howard, which twas ridden by Josie Duggan.

The non-drivers saw Stella Havard, having hung up her race colours nine years ago due to injury, sneak a victory with her new acquisition Talavary Activator (Roberts, Dinmore), while the final race of the day being a mike-and-a-quarter 'free for all'.

Ithon Inmate (Price, Brecon) claimed the honours, with trainer Derek Pritchard in the seat claiming a fitting end to the season.

Proceeds on the day went to the air ambulance.

Reprinted with permission of The Hereford Times