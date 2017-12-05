Fox Valley Charm gets a lightning lane win

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 4, 2017 -- Fox Valley Charm stalked the leader, Shady Caroline, from the pocket, then kicked by in the Lightning Lane to capture Monday's $15,000 harness racing filly & mare Not Listed Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Shady Caroline threw down a sharp 1:24.1 three-quarters that discouraged the outside challengers. But she couldn't shake Fox Valley Charm, who knifed inside for Dan Rawlings and defeated her by a neck in 1:52.1. Shark Gal was a ground-saving third.

Dirk Simpson trains Fox Valley Charm, a 5-year-old daughter of Yankee Skyscraper-Fox Valley Cherub who lifted her lifetime bankroll to $210,735, for Peter Karras.

Dave Palone piloted three winners, including a pair for trainer Ron Burke, on the 13-race card.

