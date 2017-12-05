Day At The Track

Fox Valley Charm gets a lightning lane win

01:28 PM 05 Dec 2017 NZDT
Fox Valley Charm winning Monday’s feature at The Meadows, harness racing
Fox Valley Charm winning Monday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 4, 2017 -- Fox Valley Charm stalked the leader, Shady Caroline, from the pocket, then kicked by in the Lightning Lane to capture Monday's $15,000 harness racing filly & mare Not Listed Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Shady Caroline threw down a sharp 1:24.1 three-quarters that discouraged the outside challengers. But she couldn't shake Fox Valley Charm, who knifed inside for Dan Rawlings and defeated her by a neck in 1:52.1. Shark Gal was a ground-saving third.

Dirk Simpson trains Fox Valley Charm, a 5-year-old daughter of Yankee Skyscraper-Fox Valley Cherub who lifted her lifetime bankroll to $210,735, for Peter Karras.

Dave Palone piloted three winners, including a pair for trainer Ron Burke, on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

