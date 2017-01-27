Frontrunner best chance in Lord Mayor’s Cup

Kiwi Legend will be driven for the first time this week by Colin Brown

Kiwi Legend, the youngest and least experienced runner in the Abbott and Company Printers $35,000 Lord Mayor’s Cup at Gloucester Park on Friday night, is a smart frontrunner whose prospects of a harness racing victory in the group 3 feature event soared when he drew the prized No. 1 barrier.

The only time New Zealand-bred Art Major five-year-old has started from barrier one in 23 starts in Western Australia was three starts ago when he led and won easily from Tact Major and Ohoka Assassin over 2130m at Gloucester Park on September 16, speeding over the final 400m in 27.5sec.

Kiwi Legend, trained at Henley Brook by Mike Reed, warmed up for Friday night’s Cup in impressive style last Friday week when he started from the outside barrier (No. 9) and was restrained to the rear before surging home from tenth (and last) at the bell to finish second to Bronze Seeker over 2536m. He was sixth on the home turn.

That was his first outing for 16 weeks. His previous appearance was on September 23 when he led from barrier two and won from Swimbetweentheflags and Vertical Four at a 1.55.8 over 2130m.

Kiwi Legend, who has raced only 25 times for nine wins, eight seconds and three thirds, gave a sample of his class last season when he finished second to star pacer Beaudiene Boaz in the group 1 Golden Nugget in December 2015.

He will be driven for the first time this week by Colin Brown, who has yet to win a Lord Mayor’s Cup. He has been placed three times in this event in recent years --- second with Demoralizer in 2007, second with Can Return Fire in 2011 and third with Lombo Pocket Watch in 2012.

Reed has fond memories of the Lord Mayor’s Cup, having prepared and driven Manageable to a notable victory over Morgan James and Village Kid in 1988.

Village Kid won the Lord Mayor’s Cup four times (1985-86 and 1989-90) with Chris Lewis in the sulky. Lewis has also been successful in this event with Ballantines (1992), Desert Patrol (1993), Royal Motoring (1998) and Ohoka Ace (2005).

Lewis had the choice between Bronze Seeker and Tuxedo Tour in Friday night’s race and he has opted for Bronze Seeker, who will start from the outside of the back line. Stuart McDonald has been engaged to handle Tuxedo Tour, who will be having his first start for Oakford trainer Ross Olivieri.

Tuxedo Tour, a good frontrunner, is handily drawn at No. 2 on the front line and is sure to have admirers. He has not appeared since he raced three back on the pegs and faded to last behind Mynameskenny over 2130m on December 16.

Bronze Seeker is racing with commendable enthusiasm and is capable of unwinding a spirited finishing burst. His Peter Anderson-trained stablemate Lisharry will be driven by Michael Grantham from barrier two on the back line. He raced one-out and one-back and ran home strongly when second to Flaming Flutter over 2536m last Friday night. He was a fast-finishing winner over Three Bears at Pinjarra four days earlier.

Millionaire pacer David Hercules looms as a major winning chance at his fourth start after a lengthy injury-enforced absence. The David Thompson-trained ten-year-old is awkwardly drawn at No. 6 on the front line, but he is capable of overcoming that disadvantage.

He has fought on solidly at his past two starts for third placings behind Ideal Alice and Flaming Flutter. He will again be driven by Morgan Woodley, who has won the Lord Mayor’s Cup with Mysta Magical Mach in 2009 and 2013 and with Another One For Me in 2012.

Adding considerable interest to this week’s Cup will be the return to WA racing of smart pacer Condrieu, a seven-year-old who has returned to the Forrestdale stables of leading trainers Greg and Skye Bond after John McCarthy started the New Zealand-bred gelding 15 times at Menangle in the past year for wins in 1.52.4 and 1.51.5 over 1609m.

Nathan Turvey will drive Condrieu from barrier four on the front line. The Bonds will also be represented by Courage Tells (Ryan Bell) and Bettor Offer (Ryan Warwick). Both pacers have each-way prospects, with Bettor Offer, drawn on the inside of the back line, a strong winning chance.