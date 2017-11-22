Goodtogo Hanover repeats

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 21, 2017 -- Goodtogo Hanover stalked Windsong Magic from the pocket, then roared through the Lightning Lane for Jim Pantaleano to capture Tuesday's harness racing feature, a $13,000 Filly & Mare Conditioned Trot, at The Meadows.

Windsong Magic withstood the first-over assault by Glidinthruparadise but was no match for Goodtogo Hanover, who prevailed in 1:56.3. Delcrest Magicstar also shot the Lightning Lane but fell a nose short while Windsong Magic saved show.

Phillip Zendt trains Goodtogo Hanover, a 4-year-old daughter of Explosive Matter -Grammy Hall who won her second straight race and kicked her career earnings up to $249,492, for Gary Saul.

Dave Palone and Pantaleano each collected three wins on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino