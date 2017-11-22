Day At The Track

Goodtogo Hanover repeats

12:57 PM 22 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Goodtogo Hanover, Harness Racing
Goodtogo Hanover winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 21, 2017 -- Goodtogo Hanover stalked Windsong Magic from the pocket, then roared through the Lightning Lane for Jim Pantaleano to capture Tuesday's harness racing feature, a $13,000 Filly & Mare Conditioned Trot, at The Meadows.

Windsong Magic withstood the first-over assault by Glidinthruparadise but was no match for Goodtogo Hanover, who prevailed in 1:56.3. Delcrest Magicstar also shot the Lightning Lane but fell a nose short while Windsong Magic saved show.

Phillip Zendt trains Goodtogo Hanover, a 4-year-old daughter of Explosive Matter-Grammy Hall who won her second straight race and kicked her career earnings up to $249,492, for Gary Saul.

Dave Palone and Pantaleano each collected three wins on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Goodtogo Hanover repeats
22-Nov-2017 12:11 PM NZDT
Downbytheseaside & Fear The Dragon to duel
22-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
43rd annual Holiday Concert
22-Nov-2017 08:11 AM NZDT
Thanksgiving break for Post Time
22-Nov-2017 07:11 AM NZDT
All Charged Up wins Pompano feature
22-Nov-2017 03:11 AM NZDT
A $12,500 guaranteed Pick-5 Wednesday
22-Nov-2017 03:11 AM NZDT
Toys for tots drive at The Meadowlands
22-Nov-2017 02:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News