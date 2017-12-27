Graceful Vision rolls in Meadows Feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 26, 2017 -- Graceful Vision zipped to the front from post 6 and never had an anxious moment thereafter in capturing Tuesday's harness racing $17,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Graceful Vision easily turned back the first-over challenge of Spreester and drew away from the pocket-sitting Fox Valley Charm to defeat her by 3 lengths in 1:53.4. Southwind Roulette finished third at 55-1.

Jim Pantaleano piloted the 4-year-old daughter of Yankee Cruiser -Vision of Grace, who extended her career bankroll to $190,460, for trainer Doug Snyder and owner Frank Poerio, Jr.

Mike Wilder and Pantaleano each collected four wins on the 13-race card while Aaron Merriman enjoyed a triple.

