Day At The Track

Graceful Vision rolls in Meadows Feature

01:23 PM 27 Dec 2017 NZDT
Graceful Vision, harness racing
Graceful Vision winning Tuesday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 26, 2017 -- Graceful Vision zipped to the front from post 6 and never had an anxious moment thereafter in capturing Tuesday's harness racing $17,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Graceful Vision easily turned back the first-over challenge of Spreester and drew away from the pocket-sitting Fox Valley Charm to defeat her by 3 lengths in 1:53.4. Southwind Roulette finished third at 55-1.

Jim Pantaleano piloted the 4-year-old daughter of Yankee Cruiser-Vision of Grace, who extended her career bankroll to $190,460, for trainer Doug Snyder and owner Frank Poerio, Jr.

Mike Wilder and Pantaleano each collected four wins on the 13-race card while Aaron Merriman enjoyed a triple.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

