Graceful Vision in powerful first-over move

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 9, 2018 -- Graceful Vision overpowered the leader, Fox Valley Charm, with an impressive first-over move that carried her to a comfortable harness racing victory in Tuesday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Graceful Vision was fifth down the backside when Jim Pantaleano unleashed her. The 5-year-old daughter of Yankee Cruiser-Vision Of Grace cleared and crossed over before the three-quarters, rolling home in 1:55 over a "good" surface. Cruzin Coco rallied for second, 1-3/4 lengths back, while Fox Valley Charm saved show.

Doug Snyder trains Graceful Vision, who vaulted over $200,000 in career earnings, for Frank Poerio, Jr.

Pantaleano collected four wins and Dave Palone three on the 12-race card.

THE MEADOWS ADDS $15,000 GUARANTEE FOR WEDNESDAY PICK 5

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino will offer a $15,000 total-pool guarantee for its Pick 5 wager as part of the United States Trotting Association's Strategic Wagering Initiative. The Meadows added the “instant” guarantee after Tuesday’s Pick 5 was uncovered, resulting in a two-day carryover of $6,946.39.

In addition, Wednesday’s card includes a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4, a regular feature of each program at The Meadows.

Minimum wager for the Pick 4 (races 4-7) and Pick 5 (races 8-12) is 50 cents. Since Pennsylvania law requires a minimum per-race wager of $2, a player wagering at the 50-cent level must bet at least four tickets.

First post for Wednesday’s program is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino