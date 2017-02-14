Hall wins seven including feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 14, 2017 -- Medusa zipped to the front for Tony Hall and made a shambles of the race, opening a 6-length lead in the stretch before gearing down and capturing Monday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. The victory highlighted a spectacular day for Hall, who won seven of the 13 races on the harness racing card.

Hall had ducked Medusa in her three most recent starts but took advantage of post 4 to put the 6-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Mythical in control early. She easily repelled the first-over challenge of Spreester and defeated her by 2-1/2 lengths in 1:52.3, with a rallying Show Runner third.

Randy Bendis trains Medusa, who now boasts $432,012 in career earnings, and owns with Tom Pollack.

Hall's haul benefited seven different trainers: Sarah Andrews, Karen Fread, Rich Gillock, Kevin Johnson, Angela Porfilio, Jason Shaw and Bendis.

