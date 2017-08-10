Hockey Hanover extends unbeaten record

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 9, 2017 -- Hockey Hanover extended his career unbeaten streak to seven in Wednesday's $160,000 Pennsylvania Stallion Series stake at The Meadows, but he had to share the harness racing spotlight with a human star -- Andy Miller, who captured four divisions in the event for freshman colt and gelding trotters.

Miller won with Lindy's Big Bang, Im Your Captain, Mississippi Storm and Make It A Double -- the latter three trained by Julie Miller. Also taking splits were Canaletto Hanover, I Know My Rights and Lindyinoverdrive.

Entering Wednesday's action, Hockey Hanover's resume included victories in four fairground stakes and a pair of stallion series legs, and he was just as effective on the engine or rallying from mid-pack. On Wednesday, he zipped to the lead from post 5 for trainer/driver Wilbur Yoder and repelled a stern challenge from Patent Leather to defeat him by 1-1/4 lengths in a career-best 1:56.3. Keystone Apache finished third.

"This colt, he just digs in," said Yoder of the Explosive Matter -Hotentrot Hanover gelding, a $10,000 yearling acquisition for McMullen Stable. "When he hears them coming, he just digs in and goes. You just sit there and go for a ride. He's a Cadillac."

Mississippi Storm, a Cantab Hall -Mississippi Beauty gelding who broke stride in his last stallion series leg, added hopples for Wednesday's stake and was both reliable and swift on the front end, scoring in a stake-fastest 1:56.2 for owners Andy Miller Stable and Willow Oak Ranch. The first-over Checkmate Hill was second, 4 lengths back, while Johny Victory completed the ticket.

"He would have been second last time, and I chased him a little bit and he made a break," Miller said. "He was good today. He's a good stallion series horse, and I think he'll be something later on, once he grows up a little. He's just a little guy."

Canaletto Hanover collected his second stallion series victory by controlling the fractions for Mike Wilder and holding off the late thrust of the pocketing-sitting Haveitalltogether and downing him by 3/4 lengths in 1:57. Gemologist earned show in his career debut.

"We had his brother, Centurion Hanover, and we took the money he made for us and bought this one," said D.R. Ackerman, who owns and trains the son of Andover Hall -Charlotte Alber, a $35,000 yearling purchase. "Hopples have made him more secure."

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the card features the Florida Pro, a $165,152 PA Sires Stake for 2-year-od colt and gelding trotters. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino