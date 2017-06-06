Day At The Track

Hurricane Calleigh upsets

11:08 AM 06 Jun 2017 NZST
Hurricane Calleigh
Hurricane Calleigh winning Monday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, June 5, 2017 -- Dismissed at a generous 8-1, Hurricane Calleigh stalked Show Runner from the pocket, then outkicked her in the Lightning Lane to score a harness racing upset in Monday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Although Hurricane Calleigh had been racing well of late from off the pace, David McNeight III hustled her to the pocket, where she enjoyed the best trip. She downed Show Runner by a length in a career-best 1:52.1, with the first-over Spreester third.

David McNeight, Jr. trains Hurricane Calleigh, a 4-year-old daughter of McArdle-Jo Pa's Dragoness, for Courtney McNeight.

Elsewhere on the card, Jeremy Indof, 20, collected his first career victory when he guided Western Liberty to her maiden-breaker for trainer Dirk Simpson and lessee Dirk Simpson Stable Inc. Aaron Merriman piloted three winners on the 13-race program.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

