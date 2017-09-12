I Know My Rights fastest in Keystone Classic

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 11, 2017 -- I Know My Rights grabbed the lead at the top of the lane, then squandered most of it by running in late. Though his antics turned the harness racing finish into an adventure, I Know My Rights scored in 1:56, fastest mile in Monday's $104,700 Keystone Classic at The Meadows.

The event for freshman colt and gelding trotters was contested over four divisions, with Toast Of Lindy, Rentier and Moosonee taking the other splits.

A solid third in the Pennsylvania Stallion Series championship, I Know My Rights moved from third at the three-quarters for Tyler Buter and passed the leader, Max's Beast, out of the final turn. In deep stretch, however, the Muscle Massive -Celebrity Sweedie gelding veered inward, allowing Quality Kemp to gain in the Lightning Lane. I Know My Rights downed him by a nose, with Johny Victory third.

"He was kicking into sixth gear and running in a little bit, and I didn't want to check him," said Buter, who owns the colt with Lynette Buter and Gene Oldford Farms. "It was enough today. He has a long body and a big gait. Hopefully he grows a little more and gets a little faster."

Todd Buter trains I Know My Rights.

Toast Of Lindy was coupled with Mississippi Storm, a powerful entry hammered down to 2-5. And they performed like heavy favorites, as Toast Of Lindy overtook Mississippi Storm to triumph by 1/2 length in 1:56.1, vault over $100,000 in career earnings and give trainer Julie Miller an exacta sweep. Rich And Miserable completed the ticket.

"He's a nice horse," said winning driver Andy Miller. "If he does a little growing, he'll be an okay 3-year-old, too."

Andy Miller Stable, Lindy Racing Stable and GTY Stable own the son of Cantab Hall -Bellini Lindy, who finished third in the PA Sires Stake championship and will be pointed to a number of rich late-season stakes.

Rentier blew by the favorite, Im Your Captain, so easily that the brush surprised even winning driver Mike Wilder.

"I never drove him before, so I didn't know what to expect," Wilder said. "I hated to pull the pocket that early, but my horse felt really good. I'm glad I did pull him because he was just loaded with trot."

Rentier prevailed in 1:57.3, 1-1/4 lengths better than the rallying Garnet, while Im Your Captain saved show. Austin Brubacker trains and owns the son of Explosive Matter -Race Judicata.

Tuesday's card at The Meadows features an $86,494 Keystone Classic for 2-year-old filly pacers as well as a pair of total-pool guarantees: a $30,000 Pick 5 guarantee (races 10-14) and a $5,000 Pick 4 guarantee (races 4-7). First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino