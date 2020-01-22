Day At The Track

A Bendis and Pollack sweep!

03:33 PM 22 Jan 2020 NZDT
Icanflylikeanangel, harness racing
Icanflylikeanangel winning Tuesday’s co-feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 21, 2020 -- Icanflylikeanangel set sail after the leader, Perlucky, at the three-quarters, collared him in mid-stretch and went on to capture Tuesday's harness racing $18,000 Open Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Icanflylikeanangel was third when Mike Wilder tipped him off the cones. The 6-year-old Archangel-Fox Valley London gelding advanced determinedly on Perlucky, downing him by 1/2 length in 1:53.3. Final Breath earned show.

Randy Bendis trains the winner, who lifted his lifetime bankroll to $318,176, and owns with Pollack Racing LLC.

In Tuesday's co-feature, the $20,000 Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace, 10-1 outsider Dark Force followed the live cover of McDazzle and edged her at the wire to pull off the upset for Tony Hall.

The 5-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight-Skinny Dip scored in 1:52.2 in extending her career earnings to $194,638 -- and giving Bendis and Pollack a sweep of the day's co-features. It was one of three wins for Hall on the 13-race card.

Dark Force

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday when the program features a trio of rich wagering opportunities: a $7,102.98 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5; a $5,931.69 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 2-6); a $1,677.48 carryover in the Pick 4 (races 3-6). First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

