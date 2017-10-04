Jewels In Hock sparkles in feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 3, 2017 -- Jewels In Hock set sail after her stablemate, Classical Annie, past the three-quarters and powered by her near the wire to capture Tuesday's $20,000 harness racing filly & mare winners over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Classical Annie was flowing so freely on the front that no challengers emerged until Dave Palone turned Jewels In Hock loose from third. The 5-year-old daughter of Credit Winner -Jewels Galore defeated Classical Annie by a neck in 1:55, with She Nuit third.

Ron Burke trains Jewels In Hock, who extended her career bankroll to $531,055, for Crawford Farms Racing.

Aaron Merriman piloted four winners on the 13-race card while Palone and trainer Dirk Simpson each enjoyed a three-bagger.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino