Kingofthejungle upsets

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 25, 2017 -- Kingofthejungle waited patiently in the pocket behind the dueling leaders, then blazed through the harness racing 'Lightning Lane' to score the 9-1 upset in Saturday's $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

While Mykindachip was fending off the first over challenge of Latest Desire, Kingofthejungle and Tony Hall kept up, waiting for the opportunity to strike. They found it inside, where Kingofthejungle overtook Mykindachip and downed him by a head in 1:53.1. Unlocked also shot the Lightning Lane to earn show.

Jack Smith trains Kingofthejungle, a 6-year-old Well Said -Allamerican Calico gelding who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $395,291, for Fox Racing Inc. and Darius Oshidar. Hall collected four wins and Aaron Merriman three on the 12-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino