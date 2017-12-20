Lady Ping in soft fractions, easy feature win

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 19, 2017 -- Lady Ping strolled through a comfortable 59 first half that kept the 1-5 favorite, Barn Girl, at bay, and rolled to an easy harness racing victory in Tuesday's $18,000 harness racing filly & mare Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Once Dave Palone gave Lady Ping that leisurely half, neither the first-over bid of Classical Annie nor the Lightning Lane charge of Barn Girl was effective. Lady Ping triumphed in 1:56, 3/4 lengths better than Barn Girl, while Classical Annie held show.

Ron Burke trains Lady Ping, a 5-year-old daughter of Muscle Mass -Ping Putter who vaulted over $200,000 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Mike Wilder and Palone each fashioned a triple on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino