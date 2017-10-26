Day At The Track

Lady's Dude brushes late to win top trot

03:57 PM 26 Oct 2017 NZDT
Lady’s Dude, harness racing
Lady’s Dude winning Wednesday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 25, 2017 -- Lady's Dude pulled the pocket into the final turn, kicked past his harness racing stablemate, Call For Justice, and captured Wednesday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Lady's Dude stalked Call For Justice the whole way until Tony Hall sent him on his decisive move. He scored in 1:54.1, 2 lengths better than Call For Justice, while Tamarind raced and finished third.

Ron Burke trains Lady's Dude, a 6-year-old Victory Sam-Lady's Star gelding who soared over $600,000 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Johnny Yoder.

Palone and Burke each fashioned a triple on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

