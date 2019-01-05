Day At The Track

Lass A Rope repeats with lightning lane charge

11:43 AM 05 Jan 2019 NZDT
Lass A Rope, harness racing
Lass A Rope winning Friday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Crooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 4, 2019 -- Trapped in with no hope of clearance, Lass A Rope found the Lightning Lane just in time and brushed to her second straight harness racing victory in Friday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Glidinthruparadise moved first over and edged past the leader, Dirty Secret, as the field straightened for home. But when Aaron Merriman pointed Lass A-old daughter of Encore Encore-American Lassie had just enough time and trot to nip Glidinthruparadise by a nose in 1:55.2. Bessie completed the ticket.

Rich Gillock trains Lass A Rope, who now boasts $172,614 in career earnings, for owner/breeder Bob Key.

Jim Pantaleano collected three wins on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, when the program features a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4 (races 4-7) and a $1,453.57 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 8-12). First post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

