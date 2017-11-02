Lightning (lane) strikes for lady's dude

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 1, 2017 -- On a rainy day at The Meadows, lightning struck for Lady's Dude when he knifed into the Lightning Lane to capture Wednesday's harness racing $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot.

Leaving from post 8, Lady's Dude stalked the leader, Classicality, from the pocket, hoping all the while that Classicality would be strong enough on the sloppy surface to carry him to the Lightning Lane. When Classicality parried the first-over thrust of Call For Justice, it kept the Lightning Lane a viable option. Lady's Dude brushed inside for Tony Hall and snapped Classicality's four-race winning streak, downing him by a length in 1:55.1. Call For Justice finished third.

Ron Burke trains Lady's Dude, a 6-year-old Victory Sam -Lady's star gelding who won his second straight and extended his career bankroll to $612,998, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Johnny Yoder.

Hall piloted four winners and Jim Pantaleano three on the 12-race card.

