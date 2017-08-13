Long-shots sweep $165,152 Sires Stake

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 12, 2017 -- A trio of long shots -- Scirocco Bob (20-1), Fashion Woodchopper (15-1) and Toast Of Lindy (13-1), a combined 1-9 lifetime entering the day -- laid waste to the favorites by sweeping the three harness racing divisions of Saturday's $165,152 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows. David Miller enjoyed a double (Scirocco Bob, Fashion Woodchopper) in the event for freshman colt and gelding trotters known as the Florida Pro.

Scirocco Bob may have been the least likely winner, given that he had finished off the board in his two previous PASS encounters and remained a maiden. But he left alertly for early position, powered first over past Lawmaker down the backside and held off that rival late to defeat him by a neck. Rose Run Tyrone earned show. The time of 1:55.2 was just two ticks off Correctamundo's world record for 2-year-old geldings on a five-eighths-mile track, a mark set at The Meadows that has stood since 2009.

"I don't know what got into him today," Miller said. "Before, he'd been very quiet, kind of timid. Today he was charging at the gate and raced unbelievable. I would have sat in but I couldn't even hold him in a hole."

John Butenschoen trains the son of Explosive Matter -Fun At Parties for Lewis Whitaker, Jr. and Kathleen Whitaker.

Fashionwoodchopper overcame an eventful trip, as he was bothered past the half and forced wide. Then, without cover, he wore down the 1-5 favorite, Samo Different Day, to down him by three-quarter lengths and break his maiden in 1:56.4. Max's Beast earned show.

"All year training down, I thought he was my best colt," said Jim Campbell who conditions the son of Donato Hanover -Woodshopper for Fashion Farms. "He has the speed and a great attitude, so the first-over part didn't bother me. But he's very green and still learning. He went a helluva trip today, and it didn't surprise me. He has a lot of ability but hasn't been ready to go with it."

Toast Of Lindy, who came alive with a PASS triumph at Harrah's Philadelphia in his most recent outing, took a more conventional path to victory, shooting the Lightning Lane to score for Andy Miller in 1:56.4. Maxus, the 1-2 public choice, was 1/2 length back in second while Crystal Fashion rallied for show.

"Last time I got him to the front, and he really fought good there," Andy Miller said. "That really broke him loose. Then he got the nice two-hole trip today, and he was loaded when he got to the open stretch. He's a pretty nice horse. He'll make a little money, I think."

Julie Miller conditions Toast Of Lindy, a son of Cantab Hall -Bellini Lindy, for Andy Miller Stable, Lindy Racing Stable and GTY Stable.

Elsewhere on the card, Call For Justice extended his Meadows win streak to nine by capturing the $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot in 1:54. Dave Palone drove for trainer Ron Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. The 5-year-old son of Justice Hall-Mike's Mazurka vaulted over $400,000 in career earnings.

Tony Hall piloted four winners and Mike Wilder three on the 13-race program.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, when the card features the Tyler B, a $156,765 PASS for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers. First post is 1:05 PM.

