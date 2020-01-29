Mcdazzle shines in feature; Wilder wins 4

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 28, 2020 -- McDazzle brushed wide through the lane, overtook her stablemate, Camera Lady, in the shadow of the wire and captured Tuesday's $20,000 harness racing Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

After getting away fifth for Mike Wilder, McDazzle picked up the live cover of Magic Forces, who carried her into striking position. Although the track was listed "good," the 6-year-old daughter of Art Official -Dream McQueen had plenty of pop and downed Camera Lady by a head in 1:53.2. Touchamatic completed the ticket. Ron Burke trains McDazzle, who boosted her lifetime bankroll to $336,896, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Wilder piloted four winners on the 13-race card while Tony Hall and Burke each fashioned a triple.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday when the program features a trio of carryovers: a $3,110.11 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 2-6); a $1,007.09 carryover in the Pick 4 (races 3-6); an $873.91 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association