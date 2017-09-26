Day At The Track

Medusa lowers own track record

12:44 PM 26 Sep 2017 NZDT
Medusa, Harness Racing
Medusa lowering her own track record Monday at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 25, 2017 -- Medusa knocked a tick from her own track record for older harness racing mares when she zipped to the front for Tony Hall and blazed home in 1:49.4 in Monday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Once Medusa pocketed Sassa Hanover and secured the lead, she was racing only the clock. The 6-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight-Mythical posted fractions of 26.3/54.4/1:22.1/1:49.4 en route to her 1-1/4-length victory over Sassa Hanover. Hurricane Calleigh rallied for show. Randy Bendis trains Medusa, who now boasts career earnings of $612,656, and owns with Tom Pollack.

Elsewhere on the card, Smart Balance provided the day's tote board fireworks when she took a Non-Winners of 1 conditioned race for trainer/driver Cory Kreiser at 177-1. Nicole Foster and Kreiser own the 3-year-old daughter of Yankee Cruiser-Ring Pop, who returned $451 for a $2 across-the-board wager.

Mike Wilder piloted three winners on the 13-race program.

Tuesday's card at The Meadows features a $71,700 Keystone Classic for 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters. First post is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

