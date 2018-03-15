Merriman nears 10,000 career wins

WASHINGTON, PA, March 14, 2018 -- Aaron Merriman, harness racing's "winningest" driver in each of the last three years, collected four wins Wednesday at The Meadows, lifting his career total to 9,996. With four more wins, he'll become only the 13th driver in North American harness racing history to reach the 10,000 plateau. (He crossed the wire first a fifth time, but his horse was disqualified for interference.)

Merriman, 39, who splits his time between The Meadows and tracks in his native Ohio, was scheduled to drive Wednesday night at Northfield and Friday evening at Miami Valley in pursuit of the milestone mile before returning to The Meadows Saturday.

In Wednesday's feature, the $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Trot, Fancytucky earned her second straight win with a long, steady uncovered move that carried her to victory in 1:58 over a "good" surface. Maewegonow was second, 3/4 lengths back, while long shot Miss Da Line rallied for show. Dan Rawlings piloted the 6-year-old daughter of Pinetucky -Beaucoup Amour, who lifted her career bankroll to $149,103, for trainer Troy McDougal, who owns with James Steuernagel.

Tony Hall fashioned a three-bagger on the 10-race card.

THE MEADOWS ADDS $15,000 GUARANTEE FOR SATURDAY PICK 4

On Saturday, March 17, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino will offer a $15,000 total-pool guarantee for its Pick 4 wager as part of the United States Trotting Association's Strategic Wagering Initiative. The Meadows added the “instant” guarantee after Wednesday’s Pick 4 was uncovered, resulting in a carryover of $4,903.97.

Minimum wager for the Pick 4 (races 4-7) is 50 cents. Since Pennsylvania law requires a minimum per-race wager of $2, a player wagering at the 50-cent level must bet at least four tickets.

First post for Saturday’s program is 1:05 PM.

The Meadows