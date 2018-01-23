Day At The Track

Mike The Trader survives start, inquiry

02:50 PM 23 Jan 2018 NZDT
Mike The Trader
Mike The Trader winning Monday’s co-feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 22, 2018 -- Mike The Trader survived a fumbly-gaited start -- and the ensuing judges' inquiry -- to capture Monday's harness racing co-feature at The Meadows, a $13,000 Conditioned Trot.

His tardy beginning left Mike The Trader away sixth, but he followed the live cover of Jumpinthejailhouse for Brady Brown and rallied wide in the lane to score in 1:56. Early leader Bowdie De Vie finished second, beaten a neck, while Jumpinthejailhouse persevered for show.

Gerald Lee, Jr. trains Mike The Trader, an 11-year-old SJ's Photo-Penn Peachi Lane gelding who extended his career bankroll to $433,729, for Gerald Lee.

In Monday's co-feature, a $13,000 Conditioned Pace, Nimble And Quick endured a 26.4 opening panel over a "good" surface to triumph in 1:52.2 for Brian Zendt, trainer Brad Irvine and owner Kevin Wallis. The 5-year-old Western Ideal-Cam Swifty gelding now boasts lifetime earnings of $213,335.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Includes Video
