Miss Read overcomes sloppy conditions

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 23, 2017 -- Miss Read followed live cover into the final turn, then roared wide through the sloppy harness racing stretch to capture Monday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Not Listed Preferred/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Miss Read, who had been performing on the Delaware-Maryland circuit for owner/trainer Kellye Kramer, made her Meadows debut successful when she scored for Jim Pantaleano in 1:53.4. The hard-used Spreester was second, 2-1/4 lengths back, while Fox Valley Charm rallied for show. The 4-year-old daughter of Shadow Play -Yahoos vaulted over $100,000 in lifetime earnings with the victory.

Pantaleano collected four wins and Mike Wilder three on the 13-race card.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino