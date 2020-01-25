Day At The Track

Mister Spot A springs 14-1 upset

11:24 AM 25 Jan 2020 NZDT
Mister Spot A, harness racing
Mister Spot A winning Friday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 24, 2020 -- Mister Spot A pounced on the weary leaders to spring a 14-1 upset in Friday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $13,500 Conditioned Pace.

Do Work Son, Independent One and Statham N dueled for the early lead, resulting in a demanding 26.4 opening panel in the slop. Mister Spot A sat last at the half, taking it all in, when Tony Hall sent him after the leaders.

The 6-year-old Village Jolt-Eerie Iris gelding advanced steadily and surged by Do Work Son in mid-stretch, downing him by 3/4 lengths in a career-best 1:52.2. Independent One saved show.

Scott Betts trains Mister Spot A, who vaulted over $100,000 in career earnings, for Arrhythmic LLC.

Dave Palone and Hall each collected four wins on the 13-race card.

Live racing at the Meadows resumes Monday when the program features a $12,943.01 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5 and a $1,220.98 carryover in the Pick 5 (races 2-6). First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

