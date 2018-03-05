Montana Pablo A upsets in feature

WASHINGTON, PA, March 3, 2018 -- Montana Pablo A moved third over down the backside, then roared wide through the lane to pull off a 7-1 upset victory in Saturday's harness racing $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Montana Pablo A followed the live cover of A Real Miracle into the final turn when Aaron Merriman sent him wide for the drive. The 11-year-old Blissfull Hall -Gold Liner gelding overtook A Real Miracle late and downed him by 1/2 length in 1:53. Chucaro Art Surco rallied for show.

Brandon Presto trains Montano Pablo A, who lifted his career bankroll to $375,531, for Spring Valley Ranch and Michelle Linnert.

Merriman collected four wins on the 10-race card while Dave Palone enjoyed a triple.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, first post 1:05 PM.

