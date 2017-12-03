Montana Pablo A wins stretch duel

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 2, 2017 -- Montana Pablo A engaged Artsmah near the three-quarters, then stuck his nose in front after a stretch-long duel to capture Saturday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $13,000 Conditioned Pace.

Artsmah got the jump with a first-over move from third, but once Montana Pablo A got ahead, he was able to maintain his margin despite Artsmah's late surge. He scored in 1:52 for Jim Pantaleano while Migrate Blue Chip rallied for show.

Kyle Bolon trains Montana Pablo A, a 10-year-old Blissfull Hall -Gold Liner gelding who won for the fourth time in has last five starts and extended his career bankroll to $351,881, for Spring Valley Ranch and Michelle Linnert.

Trainer Ron Burke fashioned a four-bagger on the 12-race card while Dave Palone and Pantaleano each collected three victories.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino