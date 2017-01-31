Mykindachip takes feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 30, 2017 -- Mykindachip worked out a comfortable first half on the lead, then dug in to hold off the late challenge of Kingofthejungle and capture Monday's harness racing $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Dave Palone gave Mykindachip a 29.4 second-quarter breather, enabling him to easily thwart the first-over thrust of Dapper Dude. The bigger menace was the pocket-sitting Kingofthejungle, who shot the Lightning Lane and drew even. But Mykindachip was up to the challenge, defeating Kingofthejungle by a head in 1:52.4, with Gokudo Hanover third.

Ron Burke trains Mykindachip, an 8-year-old Art's Chip-Figmental gelding who extended his career bankroll to $664,552, for Burke Racing Stable, J&T Silva Stables, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Larry Karr.

Mike Wilder piloted five winners on the 13-race card, including a pair for trainer Norm Parker, while Tony Hall enjoyed a triple.

