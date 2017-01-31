Day At The Track

Mykindachip takes feature

01:13 PM 31 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mykindachip
Mykindachip winning Monday’s feature at The Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 30, 2017 -- Mykindachip worked out a comfortable first half on the lead, then dug in to hold off the late challenge of Kingofthejungle and capture Monday's harness racing $20,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Dave Palone gave Mykindachip a 29.4 second-quarter breather, enabling him to easily thwart the first-over thrust of Dapper Dude. The bigger menace was the pocket-sitting Kingofthejungle, who shot the Lightning Lane and drew even. But Mykindachip was up to the challenge, defeating Kingofthejungle by a head in 1:52.4, with Gokudo Hanover third.

Ron Burke trains Mykindachip, an 8-year-old Art's Chip-Figmental gelding who extended his career bankroll to $664,552, for Burke Racing Stable, J&T Silva Stables, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Larry Karr.

Mike Wilder piloted five winners on the 13-race card, including a pair for trainer Norm Parker, while Tony Hall enjoyed a triple.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Miami Valley "Claim To Fame" finals to longshots
31-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Historic Racing Bill sent to Senate
31-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Mykindachip takes feature
31-Jan-2017 13:01 PM NZDT
Win streaks on the line in features
31-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Fractional ownership seminar at Hawthorne
31-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Down Under Sundon gelding takes $56,000 Trot
30-Jan-2017 21:01 PM NZDT
Dalhousie Dave cops $35,000 series final
30-Jan-2017 21:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News