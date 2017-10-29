Ned Hodkinson wins Billings trot

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 28, 2017 -- Ned "The Insurance Man" Hodkinson urged Sunset Girl to the front at the quarter, and the pair moved strongly through the slop to capture Saturday's $10,000 leg of the CKG Billings Amateur Trot at The Meadows.

Once on the point, Sunset Girl faced a determined uncovered bid from "Mighty Matt" Zuccarello and Drift Away, but Sunset Girl had Hodkinson on her side, and that policy was plenty. The duo defeated Mitchell "Sky" Walker and Stemilt Touch by 3/4 lengths in 2:00.3, while Zuccarello and Drift Away earned show. Early leaders David "Linemaster" Ehrenberg and United Bi completed the superfecta.

Kris Hite trains Sunset Girl, a 4-year-old daughter of Swan For All -Swing Wing Hanover who won for the fourth time in her last six starts, for Wendy Ross.

Elsewhere on Saturday's card, Sam Hill, the gallant 11-year-old Artsplace-Apple Of My Eye gelding, took the featured $13,000 conditioned pace on the front end in 1:53.4 for Dave Palone, trainer John Sullivan and owner Don Tiger. Sam Hill has a combined 13 wins at 10 and 11 and boasts a lifetime bankroll of $578,697.

Palone collected four victories and Tony Hall three in the 11 non-Billings events.

