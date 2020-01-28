Dante Jay inducted into California Hall of Fame

The CHHA board of directors voted Allmyx’sliventexas as the CHHA horse of the year for the second year in a row

The California Harness Horsemen’s Association had their annual harness racing awards meeting Sunday January 26th at Cal Expo in Sacramento, along with the USTA’s district 3 annual meeting as well.

Jim Perez, executive director hosted the annual event with updates to the CHHA.

Eileen Brodbar was welcomed to the board of directors replacing long time director Rick Thomas.

Dante Jay was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Stephen Chambers. Dante Jay a little trotter by Dante Hanover out of Talvez , owned by Desomer Stables Inc. and Fritz Haug was the only Cal Bred to ever win the prestigious American Trotting Classic in 1981 at Hollywood Park race track. A longshot but crowd favorite, Dante Jay, not only won the final but also both legs of the event beating the heavy eastern invaders like Final Score and Crown’s Star.

Steve Desomer had noticed something about Dante Jay, an unraced 4 year old. He quickly made a trade with Ruby Bailey, the breeder for a cheap claimer in Herm’s Barry. But getting Jay to the races was no easy task for Steve as the little horse also was very temperamental. After 1½ yrs, Desomer frustrated at this point decided to try Jay on the pace. Again, Jay wasn’t having it and after burning in the hopples, Steve came back, took them off and headed back to the track and trained Dante Jay in 2:07 on the trot! The rest was history. Dante Jay went on to earn $306,160 and took a mark of 1:59 at Hollywood Park. Dante Jay started 150 times in his career picking up 47 wins, 19 seconds and 11 thirds.

Racing his last race at Fairmont Park at the age of 10, Dante Jay was retired and given to Tom Tetrick for his kids, Tim and Trace as a pet and riding horse where he lived until his passing.

Also on the CHHA agenda was the divisional stakes winners in their respected classes.

Donna Newman, CSSSC Administrator, passed out the 3 year old awards to:

3 year old pacing colt, Daa Trumpster. Owned by Mark Anderson

3 year old pacing filly, Mean Sister of Lodi, owned by Mary Harris and Pierre Girard.

3 year old Trotter, Remembering Bob also owned by Pierre Girard and Mary Harris.

Pacing Stallion of the year went to Pierre Girard and Mary Harris for Another Mile while Pierre and Mary also picked up the trotting stallion award for Eager Seelster .

Leading sire stakes trainer also went to Pierre Girard while Luke Plano picked up the award for leading sire stakes driver.

The CHHA board of directors voted Allmyx’sliventexas as the CHHA horse of the year for the second year in a row.

Robin Clements

California Harness Horsemen's Association