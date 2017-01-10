Palone, Charlino shine at The Meadows

02:32 PM 10 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Hawk's Red Chief
Hawk's Red Chief winning Monday's feature at The Meadows

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 9, 2017 -- Harness racing drivers Dave Palone and Dan Charlino sparkled Monday at The Meadows, though they shined in slightly different ways.

Palone rolled up seven wins on the 12-race card, including four for trainer Ron Burke.

Charlino rolled up one win, but it was big. Not only did it occur in the day's feature, the $20,000 Preferred Handicap Pace captured by Hawk's Red Chief, but it also was Charlino's first victory at The Meadows since he returned from leg injuries that sidelined him more than five months.

When Charlino and Hawk's Red Chief got away sixth, it looked like an unenviable spot, as the field raced double tiered for most of the mile, giving Hawk's Red Chief no way off the pylons. But as they turned for home, the Lightning Lane beckoned, and the 6-year-old I Scoot Hanover-Fancy Trouble shot through to edge Atta Boy Dan by a nose in 1:52.3. Gokudo Hanover rallied for show.

Hawk's Red Chief extended his career bankroll to $165,207 for Burke, who ended the day with a five-bagger, and owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Michelle Yanek.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Top ten set for Drivers Challenge
10-Jan-2017 15:01 PM NZDT
Jen Bongiorno's Gratian Hanover scores
10-Jan-2017 14:01 PM NZDT
Palone, Charlino shine at The Meadows
10-Jan-2017 14:01 PM NZDT
Enhance Your Mind favorite for feature
10-Jan-2017 12:01 PM NZDT
Ohio Chapter USHWA announces 2016 awards
10-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Phil Terry to retire
10-Jan-2017 11:01 AM NZDT
Post Time announces winter time change
10-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News