Palone wins 5 including feature

03:02 PM 22 Jan 2017 NZDT
Trustworthy Kid
Trustworthy Kid winning Saturday’s feature at The Meadows.

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 21, 2017 -- Refreshed by a 31 second-quarter breather, Trustworthy Kid easily repelled his outside harness racing challengers and captured Saturday's $18,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Trustworthy Kid had to work hard for the lead, but when Dave Palone threw on the brakes in the second panel, the 8-year-old SJ's Caviar-Penn Worthy Lane gelding got the break he needed. He shrugged off the first-over challenge of Sixteen Mikes and scored in 1:56 over a "good" surface, 3/4 lengths better than Valley Of Sin. TSM Photo Bugger was a ground-saving third.

Lisa Dunn owns and trains Trustworthy Kid, who now boasts $442,697 in career earnings.

Palone collected five wins on the 12-race card while trainer Paul Corey enjoyed a three-bagger.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

