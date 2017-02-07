Day At The Track

Pantaleano wins 4, including feature

01:13 PM 07 Feb 2017 NZDT
Show Runner winning Monday’s feature at The Meadows
WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 6, 2017 -- Show Runner made it two straight at The Meadows when she stalked Spreester from the pocket, then inched by her late for harness racing driver Jim Pantaleano to capture Monday's $18,000 Filly & Mare Preferred Handicap Pace.

Spreester, who rolled through three-quarters in 1:24.1 without an effective challenger, had plenty left for the drive. But Show Runner was the stronger mare in the lane, downing Spreester by a neck in 1:52.2. Medusa rallied from last for show.

Christen Pantaleano trains Show Runner, a 7-year-old daughter of Little Steven-Peace Runner who now boasts $416,931 in career earnings, for A Piece Of The Action LLC. It was one of four wins on the 12-race card for Jim Pantaleano.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

