Parkhill Lancelot takes feature

07:00 PM 03 Jan 2019 NZDT
Parkhill Lancelot winning Wednesday’s feature at The Meadows
Parkhill Lancelot winning Wednesday's feature at The Meadows
Chris Crooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 2, 2019 -- Parkhill Lancelot followed the first-over cover of Media Buzz, then brushed by him in the lane to capture the 2019 opening-day harness racing feature, a $20,000 Preferred Handicap Trot, at The Meadows.

Parkhill Lancelot trotted patiently in fourth until Jim Pantaleano tipped him off the cones to follow cover. The 7-year-old Muscle Mass-Harlequin Seelster gelding swept by Media Buzz in mid-stretch and downed him by 3/4 lengths in 1:56.4 over a "good" surface. Jeffery P rallied for show.

John Melsheimer trains Parkhill Lancelot, who soared over $300,000 in career earnings, for Mel Rose Stable.

Pantaleano collected four wins and Dan Rawlings three on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Friday, first post 1:05 PM.

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino

