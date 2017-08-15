Somebeachsomewhere dominates $156,765 stakes

WASHINGTON, PA, Aug. 14, 2017 -- Pedro Hanover overwhelmed the leader with an eye-popping backside burst that carried him to victory in 1:51, the fastest split in Monday's $156,765 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows. The harness racing event for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers, known as the Tyler B, was contested over three divisions, with Dorsoduro Hanover and Karpathian Kid taking the other splits.

Pedro Hanover was fifth by 6 lengths when Dave Palone sent him uncovered after Wes Delight on the point. The son of Somebeachsomewhere -Paula's Best gobbled up Wes Delight, paced strongly to the wire and defeated him by 2-1/4 lengths, with This Is The Plan third.

"Orders from the home court were he likes to follow, he's better that way," Palone said. "I was licking my chops when they got to battling with each other with opening fractions of 26/54.3. It looked like he has a good set of lungs. I thought I had one horse to beat, and I wanted to take my shot at it. I wanted to be first over after the fast half."

Andrew Harris trains Pedro Hanover for Brad Gray and Denise Guerriero.

Shuffled to fourth in the final turn, Dorsoduro Hanover appeared headed for a minor award when a wide-open Lightning Lane beckoned. The son of Somebeachsomewhere -Deer Valley Miss poured through for Matt Kakaley and pulled off the 8-1 upset, breaking his maiden in 1:51.2. The first-over Hayden Hanover was second, beaten a length, with Venier Hanover third.

"We thought this was our best colt at the beginning of the year, but it's been a disaster," said Ron Burke, who trains Dorsoduro Hanover, a $100,000 yearling purchase, for Burke Racing Stable; Silva, Purnell & Libby; Weaver Bruscemi LLC, and Wingfield Five. "Last week he was better, and I suggested to Matt that we give him a chance this week. I think we're turning the corner with him. We have him staked to everything."

Karpathian Kid broke his bridesmaid's streak -- four career starts, four seconds -- when he powered to the lead at the quarter for David Miller and easily downed the 2-5 favorite, Kwik Talkin, by 2-1/2 lengths in 1:52.2. Disorder completed the ticket.

"I noticed that the horse sitting on my back beat Karpathian Kid last week," Miller said. "So going into the last turn, I wanted to get a length or two on him, get away from him a bit. It worked. I got a little bit of real estate on him."

Erv Miller conditions Karpathian Kid, a son of Somebeachsomewhere -Vysoke Tatry who helped give his dad a PASS sire's sweep, for David Prushnok, John Prushnok, David J. Miller and Lawrence Means.

Undefeated Done Well Scratched

In other PASS news Monday, top freshman colt Done Well, who is undefeated in four starts and was hoping to complete a sweep of the four PASS preliminary legs, was scratched after x-rays disclosed what trainer Brian Brown called a possible "stress line" in his left hind cannon bone. The line may or may not indicate a fracture.

"We'll x-ray him again Wednesday to make sure," Brown said. "If the line is confirmed, we'll stop with him because even if the bone isn't fractured, it will break if we push on with him."

Done Well dominated his PASS splits, winning by a combined margin of 10-1/2 lengths.

Tuesday's card at The Meadows features a $60,000 PA Stallion Series stake for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers. First post is 1:05 PM.

