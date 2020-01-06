Perfect start for Maddie and Haydon

An exciting new year for harness racing young co-trainers Maddie Ray and Haydon Gray is off to a promising start.
The Bendigo pair struck success with their first runner of 2020 at Kilmore on Thursday (January 2), courtesy of Rigondeaux.
A maiden before this week, the four-year-old trotting gelding had not finished any closer than fourth in his seven previous starts, despite having shown considerable promise on the training track during his short career.
Up against a field of eight other trotters, Rigondeaux showed more than glimpses of his potential by registering a convincing victory.
"This is my second season training, but we've been pretty much training them together anyway," Ray explained.
"Haydon has kind of backed off the driving a bit because he has a full-time job ... just to have a bit of a breather.
"We're really enjoying working the horses together, which we have always done, but he might as well get some recognition for it."
Ray described the win as 'the perfect way' to kick-start both the new arrangement and a new year.
"Especially with him (Rigondeaux) because when we first got him as a three-year-old we had a lot of challenges with him," she said.
"He was working well at home and trialing okay, but he was just falling to pieces at the races.
"But this time around as a four-year-old, he has matured a lot and he's a lot more relaxed and happy.
"His last two trials were goods, especially the last one at Maryborough behind Sky Eagle. But (on Thursday) he just seemed to put it all together.
"We were hoping he maintained everything he had been doing at the trials because has been trotting a whole lot better this time around."
With Gray, who had drive the gelding in four of his seven previous starts, unavailable due to his work commitments at Sandhurst Stockfeeds, Ray took advantage of a rare race drive to notch her 10th career win.
It was a mix of jubilation and relief for the 24-year-old, after she was stranded on nine wins for close to three years.
"I used to drive a little bit more, but with our own horses, I feel Haydon has a lot more experience than I have, so it's probably silly for me to drive more than him," Ray said.
"I drive Rigondeaux a lot at home and do know him well, so I thought I might as well have a go and it worked out well for us.
Maddie Ray and Rigondeaux. Picture: KIERAN ILES
"Getting to 10 wins was a bit of a goal for me, being stuck on nine for about three years."
Ray said consideration was being given to running Rigondeaux in a restricted race at Melton next week, with the couple still 'playing it by ear'.
The win added to a bright start to 2020 for the Bendigo region training ranks, with the female trainers leading the charge.
Kate Hargreaves got the ball rolling with a race-to-race double at Echuca on New Year's Day with Beyond A Shadow and Beau Garcon (both driven by Alex Ashwood), while Thursday's meeting at Kilmore also brought a win for Toolleen trainer Lynne Mercieca with Art Finest.
Adding to the mix was Sebastian trainer Wayne Gretgrix, who, picked up a win with Manassa Sky at Kilmore, with Bendigo newcomer Jayden Brewin the successful driver
With six horses in their stable and Rigondeaux providing crucial early momentum, Ray was hopeful their next winnrer was not far off.
"They are all young horses ... Rigondeaux is the oldest and he is only four,' she said.
"We had two three-old-trotters who raced at Bendigo on Friday night and went around for experience.
"We have another three-year-old trotter Dark Cloud, who raced as a two-year-old, and had his first start at Kilmore and ran fourth.
"He was very big and immature and we probably should have spelled him straight away. He is in work at the moment, but I think he will be a bot of a 'time' horse.
"All of them show potential to at least win a race or two.
"We own a lot of them ourselves and have shares with family and friends, which makes it a lot of fun."
By Kieran Iles