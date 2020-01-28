Day At The Track

Perlucky takes life mark in $20,000 trot

02:16 PM 28 Jan 2020 NZDT
WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 27, 2020 -- A narrow loser of his last two, Perlucky turned the tables in Monday's $20,000 Open 1 Handicap Trot at The Meadows, scoring an in-command, front-end harness racing victory in a career best 1:54.2 over a "good" surface.

Those two recent defeats were by a combined margin of less than a length after tough trips. There were no such issues Monday, however, as Perlucky easily captured the point for Dave Palone and defeated the pocket-sitting Final Breath by 3/4 lengths. A hard-used Icanflylikeanangel, who was out at the three-eighths and never picked up cover, persevered for show.

Ron Burke trains Perlucky, a 5-year-old Lucky Chucky-Paper Girl gelding who now sports a career bankroll of $378,159, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Phillip Collura.

Mike Wilder piloted four winners and Palone three on the 13-race card. After multiple carryovers, the Super Hi-5 was hit, returning $16,129.04 for the single winning ticket.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday, when the program features a $5,000 total-pool guarantee in the Pick 4 (races 3-6). First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

